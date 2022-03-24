Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 232; silver jumps Rs 254

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 19:26 IST
Gold prices in the national capital on Thursday climbed Rs 232 to Rs 51,816 per 10 grams reflecting gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 51,584 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 254 to Rs 68,312 per kg from Rs 68,058 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,945 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.12 per ounce.

''Gold price has been steady since last two days with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,945 per ounce on Thursday,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

According to Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, ''Gold rose as unruly inflation and the intensifying Ukraine crisis increased demand for safe haven metal, although a firmer dollar and high bond yields put a lid on gains.'' PTI SUM SUM RUJ RUJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

