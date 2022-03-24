Left Menu

Norway hires Ida Wolden Bache as central bank chief as Stoltenberg withdraws

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 19:39 IST
Norway's acting central bank governor Ida Wolden Bache will be appointed to a full six-year term as head of Norges Bank following Jens Stoltenberg's decision to extend his term at NATO, the Norwegian finance ministry told Reuters on Thursday.

"Ida Wolden Bache will accept an appointment as governor of Norges Bank for a term of six years," the central bank said in a separate statement. Stoltenberg, who had been due to leave NATO by the end of September and become Norges Bank governor later in the year, will stay at NATO for a further 12 months.

She is the first woman to run the Norwegian central bank in its 206-year history.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

