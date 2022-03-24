Left Menu

Veranda Learning Solutions IPO to open on March 29; price band at Rs 130-137 per share

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:09 IST
Veranda Learning Solutions IPO to open on March 29; price band at Rs 130-137 per share
Veranda Learning Solutions on Thursday said it has fixed the price band at Rs 130-137 per share for its Rs 200 crore initial public offering that will open on March 29.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will remain open from March 29 to 31, the company said in a statement.

The offer consists equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the issuer, aggregating up to Rs 200 crore.

The company also said that not less than 75 per cent of the net offer would be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), up to 15 per cent to non-institutional bidders and not more than 10 per cent to retail individual bidders.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The company is into the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees.

Systematix Corporate Services Limited is the manager to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

