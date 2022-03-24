Left Menu

Employment rose by 22 pc in 7 years since 2013-14, says Bhuepender Yadav

Apart from the farm sector, the other nine sectors like transport, education, hospitality, trade and Information Technology IT have witnessed rise in employment. The minister also said that 27 crore informal workers have been enrolled on the e-SHRAM portal during the last six months.The e-SHRAM portal was launched in August, 2021 with an objective to create a national database of unorganised workers and to facilitate delivery of social security schemeswelfare schemes of the central and state governments to the unorganised workers.Any unorganised worker aged between 16 and 59 years is eligible for registration on this portal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:15 IST
Employment rose by 22 pc in 7 years since 2013-14, says Bhuepender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Employment in the country has increased by 22 per cent in the past seven years since 2013-14, as per the survey reports of labour bureau, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav told Parliament on Thursday.

The minister also told the House that according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), unemployment among the graduate level job seekers of 15 to 40 years of age has come down.

He told the House that as per PLFS, the rise in employment in IT, healthcare and eduction sectors reflects that employment opportunities were generated through various government programmes.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav said, ''employment has increased by 22 per cent in last seven years in comparison to 2013-14. Apart from the farm sector, the other nine sectors like transport, education, hospitality, trade and Information Technology (IT) have witnessed rise in employment.'' The minister also said that 27 crore informal workers have been enrolled on the e-SHRAM portal during the last six months.

The e-SHRAM portal was launched in August, 2021 with an objective to create a national database of unorganised workers and to facilitate delivery of social security schemes/welfare schemes of the central and state governments to the unorganised workers.

Any unorganised worker aged between 16 and 59 years is eligible for registration on this portal. All registered workers are entitled to get an accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for a year free of cost through Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and several other benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022