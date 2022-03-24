Left Menu

The recycling plant is spread over an area of more than 21 acres and is equipped with modern state-of-the-art technology with the help of global engineering firm, Engitec Technologies S.P.A. Italy, the company said in a regulatory filing.The total installed capacity of the plant is 1,08,000 MT per annum.

ExpoBazaar, a digital B2B platform established by India Expo Mart Limited (IEML), is scheduled to be launched on March 30 at the IHGF Delhi Fair.

The e-marketplace enables global independent retailers to not only acquire specialised crafts from a specific state, segment, or neighbourhood, but also to learn about the evolution of intricate crafts.

ExpoBazaar enables Indian businesses to showcase these crafts by creating a seller account on sell.expobazaar.in.

Through our worldwide digital platform, we are committed to encouraging first-generation entrepreneurs to start and expand enterprises, owing to the simplicity of conducting business online and the lower investment required for online firms compared to brick-and-mortar businesses,'' said Rakesh Kumar, ExpoBazaar's co-founder. *** Exide Industries arm Chloride Metals starts commercial production at Haldia Battery maker Exide Industries Ltd on Thursday said its wholly-owned arm Chloride Metals Ltd has started commercial production at its newly set-up battery recycling facility at Haldia in West Bengal. The recycling plant is spread over an area of more than 21 acres and is equipped with modern state-of-the-art technology with the help of global engineering firm, Engitec Technologies S.P.A. Italy, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total installed capacity of the plant is 1,08,000 MT per annum. With the addition of this new recycling plant, Chloride Metal now operates three battery recycling plants, in Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal, it added.

