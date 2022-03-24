Mexican president says Bank of Mexico raised benchmark rate to 6.5%

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday the central bank had voted to raise its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, speaking before the latest decision has been made public by the bank.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference a few hours before the bank is due to make a formal announcement on its latest monetary policy decision. He said the bank had voted on Wednesday.

The bank declined to comment.

