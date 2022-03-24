Mexican president says Bank of Mexico raised benchmark rate to 6.5%

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday the Bank of Mexico had voted to raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, speaking before the latest decision has been made public by the central bank.

"The Bank of Mexico took the decision yesterday unanimously, and we respect the Bank of Mexico's autonomy," Lopez Obrador said, speaking at a regular government news conference. Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast that the bank would vote to raise its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 6.5% at its latest monetary policy decision. The bank is due to announce its latest decision at 1 p.m. (1900 GMT) Mexico City time.

The bank declined to comment.

