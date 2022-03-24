Bank of Baroda enters into co-lending pact with Paisalo for small ticket loan to businesswomen, MSMEs

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday said it has entered into a co-lending pact with non-banking financial company Paisalo Digital to provide small-ticket business loans to women entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

The partnership will provide access to small-ticket finance for income generation to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and women entrepreneurs, the bank said in a release.

The co-lending arrangement will leverage BoB's low cost of funds and credit assessment expertise, combined with Paisalo's rule engine-based loan origination and underwriting capabilities. This will be done with the help of an end-to-end digital platform for sourcing, servicing and recovery of small-ticket income generation priority sector loans.

''Paisalo sees a huge opportunity, and is well-positioned to capitalise on the huge Rs 8 lakh crore market of small-ticket loans for India's 365 million (36.5 crore) under-banked and under-serviced population,'' Santanu Agarwal, Deputy CEO of Paisalo Digital, said.

Dhrubashish Bhattacharya, Head – MSME Business, Bank of Baroda, said the agreement with Paisalo enables the bank to tap and serve a substantial market segment – small businesses, women-led enterprises, agri/allied agri ventures – which hitherto have found it difficult to access formal sources of financing.

