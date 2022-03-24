Left Menu

Bank of Baroda enters into co-lending pact with Paisalo for small ticket loan to businesswomen, MSMEs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:56 IST
Bank of Baroda enters into co-lending pact with Paisalo for small ticket loan to businesswomen, MSMEs
  • Country:
  • India

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday said it has entered into a co-lending pact with non-banking financial company Paisalo Digital to provide small-ticket business loans to women entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

The partnership will provide access to small-ticket finance for income generation to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and women entrepreneurs, the bank said in a release.

The co-lending arrangement will leverage BoB's low cost of funds and credit assessment expertise, combined with Paisalo's rule engine-based loan origination and underwriting capabilities. This will be done with the help of an end-to-end digital platform for sourcing, servicing and recovery of small-ticket income generation priority sector loans.

''Paisalo sees a huge opportunity, and is well-positioned to capitalise on the huge Rs 8 lakh crore market of small-ticket loans for India's 365 million (36.5 crore) under-banked and under-serviced population,'' Santanu Agarwal, Deputy CEO of Paisalo Digital, said.

Dhrubashish Bhattacharya, Head – MSME Business, Bank of Baroda, said the agreement with Paisalo enables the bank to tap and serve a substantial market segment – small businesses, women-led enterprises, agri/allied agri ventures – which hitherto have found it difficult to access formal sources of financing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022