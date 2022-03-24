Left Menu

Shriram Transport Fin lists its social, masala bonds on NSE IFSC's debt securities mkt platform

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:09 IST
NSE IFSC has listed Shriram Transport Finance's social, masala and foreign currency bonds on its debt securities market platform.

The company has raised USD 1.70 billion through social bonds, Rs 840 crore through masala bonds and USD 750 million by way of foreign currency bonds in different tranches under its USD 3.5 billion global medium term note programme.

In a release on Thursday, NSE IFSC said since the launch of its Debt Securities Market (DSM), the platform has listed total aggregate medium term note worth over USD 37.3 billion and listing of bonds of over USD 18.67 billion.

DSM was launched on March 16, 2018.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, trading on NSE IFSC was launched on June 5, 2017.

