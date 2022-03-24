Mexican president says Bank of Mexico raised benchmark rate to 6.5%

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday the Bank of Mexico had voted to raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, speaking before the latest decision has been made public by the central bank.

While speaking about inflation, Lopez Obrador noted the U.S. Federal Reserve had last week raised its key lending rate for the first time since 2018, then said Mexico's central bank had voted to hike its benchmark rate again by 50 basis points. "We're going to have an interest rate of 6.5 (percent)," he said, speaking at a regular government news conference. "The Bank of Mexico took the decision yesterday unanimously, and we respect the Bank of Mexico's autonomy."

The bank declined to comment on the unexpected announcement. The president's office did not reply to a request for comment on whether Lopez Obrador had spoken in error. The peso currency extended its gains against the dollar shortly after the president made his remarks.

Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast the bank would increase its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 6.5% at its latest monetary policy meeting. The bank is due to announce its latest decision at 1 p.m. (1900 GMT) Mexico City time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)