Seaplane service not functional for nearly a year: Gujarat govt

The Gujarat government on Thursday informed the legislative Assembly that a seaplane service between Ahmedabad and Kevadia in Narmada district, launched with much fanfare in October 2020, has been stopped by the operator since April 2021.

To restart the service, the administration has already started the process of floating a tender to find a new operator, Civil Aviation Minister Purnesh Modi said during Question Hour.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 31, 2020, launched the seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadia and the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The PM had inaugurated the service by boarding a twin-engine plane from a lake close to the Sardar Sarovar Dam and later landing on the waters of the Sabarmati Riverfront after covering a distance of around 200 km.

Responding to a set of queries raised by Congress MLA about the status of the service, Purnesh Modi stated in his written replies that the service remained non-functional during the first 47 days for maintenance purpose and then it was completely stopped by the operator from April 2021 onwards.

He added that the state government has so far spent Rs 7.77 crore on the entire project.

