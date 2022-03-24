Left Menu

Canada Pension Plan sells Rs 6,800 crore worth shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:40 IST
Canada Pension Plan sells Rs 6,800 crore worth shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Country:
  • India

Canada Pension Plan and Investment Board (CPPIB) on Thursday sold four crore shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank worth around Rs 6,800 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data on BSE, the investment board sold the shares at an average price of Rs 1,700.10 apiece. The deal is valued at about Rs 6,800 crore.

CPPIB, a public shareholder in the company, had 6.37 per cent stake at the end of December 2021.

Separately, the regents of the University of California bought 1.1 crore shares of the company at Rs 1,699.05 apiece, valuing the deal at about Rs 1,908 crore.

On BSE, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 3.09 per cent to end at Rs 1,713.40 apiece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022