PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:52 IST
The Ayurveda Co raises USD 3 mn
D2C ayurvedic brand The Ayurveda Company on Thursday announced raising USD 3 million (Rs 22.89 crore) from a host of investors, including Wipro Consumer Care Ventures.

Rahul Gupta of Tricity Technologies and Harsh Gupta of School of Design & Entrepreneurship also participated in the funding round.

''This will accelerate the growth towards becoming India's first & fastest growing D2C Ayurvedic Personal Care & Wellness Brand,'' said a statement from The Ayurveda Company (TAC).

Funds will be utilised to ramp up growth, production capabilities and venture into the retail sector.

''In the next 12-15 months, TAC will be gearing up to grow to Rs 100 crore turnover, boost team and technology, expand market share, and strengthen its footing in the D2C space,'' it said.

