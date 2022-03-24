Euro zone debt yields soar to fresh highs as bond bashing resumes

A selloff in euro zone bond markets resumed on Thursday, with a hawkish comment from a European Central Bank policymaker providing a fresh catalyst for borrowing costs to rise to their highest levels in years. Germany's 2-year bond yield rose to as high as -0.18% , its highest level since August 2015, and was last up 3.5 basis points on the day. It is getting close to the psychologically important 0% barrier.

The five-year German yield also rose to its highest level since 2015, hitting 0.286%, while five-year Dutch and French yields climbed to their highest levels since 2014 . The ECB could still raise interest rates this year, even if its guidance gives it wide discretion over the timing of the move, ECB board member Frank Elderson said on Thursday, adding he wouldn't exclude a rates lift-off this year. On Monday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank would raise rates more aggressively if needed. That heightened expectations for larger rate increases, sparking a sharp selloff in bond markets led by U.S. Treasuries. "It's very difficult against the backdrop of a hawkish Fed and other central banks to call the top in bond yields," said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "For bond markets to sustainably trade better, you need a narrative shift, and everyone is focused on inflation so that is difficult."

Germany's 10-year Bund yield hit its highest level since late 2018 at around 0.56%, and the Italian 10-year yield rose to its highest since early 2020 at 2.071% Data on Thursday showed euro zone business activity has been stronger than expected this month. S&P Global's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, slipped to 54.5 in March from 55.5 in February although it was comfortably above the median 53.9 forecast in a Reuters poll.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine a month ago is expected to hurt economic activity by fuelling a sharp increase in energy and food prices. While the ECB plans to end its bond-buying stimulus this year, it has said it is in no hurry to lift interest rates. "The ECB is much harder to read than the Fed," said Philippe Graub, head of global and absolute return fixed income at UBP.

"The data, the ECB's reaction function make it less clear to have a view, but I think the ECB will try to move out of negative interest rates before summer next year." Analysts said that news Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sold to "unfriendly" countries, triggering a fresh rise in European gas prices on Wednesday, was also in focus as this could exacerbate price pressures.

A closely watched gauge of the market's long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to 2.21%, heading back towards recent highs. The ECB targets inflation at 2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)