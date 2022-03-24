Left Menu

Bourses having commodity derivatives segment can introduce options on commodity indices: Sebi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:37 IST
Bourses having commodity derivatives segment can introduce options on commodity indices: Sebi
  • Country:
  • India

Markets watchdog Sebi on Thursday said that recognised stock exchanges having a commodity derivative segment will be permitted to introduce options on commodity indices.

The move is part of efforts to have more products in the commodity derivatives market.

''The recognised stock exchanges with a commodity derivative segment, willing to introduce trading in options on commodity indices shall take prior approval of Sebi for the same,'' it said in a circular.

Further, the stock exchanges should submit at-least past three-years data of the index constructed along with data on monthly volatility, roll over yield for the month and monthly return while seeking approval.

''On approval, the stock exchange(s) shall also publish the above data on their website before launch of the contract,'' the circular said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022