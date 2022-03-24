Left Menu

UK names TV executive Michael Grade named as preferred choice for Ofcom chair
Michael Grade, a former BBC chairman and executive chairman of ITV, was named on Thursday as the British government's preferred choice to be the next head of Britain's media regulator Ofcom.

"Lord Grade's experience at the highest level of a number of broadcasters and his expert knowledge of the British media landscape makes him an ideal candidate for this role," Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said.

