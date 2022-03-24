Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:18 IST
16-year-old girl falls off express train in Thane, dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 16-year-old girl from Bihar fell off a speeding express train near Dombivili in Thane district and died on the spot, the Railway Police said on Thursday.

The victim, travelling with her parents by Pawan Express, complained of uneasiness, nausea and went near the door of her bogie, where she lost balance and fell from the train on Wednesday, they said.

She hailed from Muzaffarnagar district of Bihar, the police added.

The girl's parents pulled the chain and when the train halted at Dombivili railway station, they went to the accident spot where they found her lying in a pool of blood on the tracks.

The Dombivili Railway Oolice rushed the girl to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

