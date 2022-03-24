Left Menu

2 children among 5 killed in road accident in J&K’s Udhampur, LG offers condolences

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:47 IST
2 children among 5 killed in road accident in J&K's Udhampur, LG offers condolences
Five people, including two children, died when the car in which they were travelling skidded of the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to those injured.

The dead included Parveen Kumar (26), his wife Rita Devi (25) and their two-year-old daughter, and Bishan Dutt (55) and a seven-month-old infant, they said.

Two people, who were injured in the accident, have been hospitalised.

The car was on its way to Udhampur when it rolled down into the 600-feet deep gorge at Santhal area in Ramnagar tehsil, they said.

In a tweet, Sinha said: ''Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Udhampur. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families.'' He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

