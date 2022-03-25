The European Medicines Agency recommended the use of AstraZeneca's antibody drug for preventing COVID-19 infections at a time the region faces an increase in cases and stagnation in adult vaccinations. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The toll of the pandemic was reflected in a natural decrease last year in the population of nearly three-quarters of U.S. counties versus the two previous years, the census bureau said. * The chief executives of American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other carriers urged U.S. President Joe Biden to end a federal mask mandate on airplanes and international pre-departure testing requirements.

EUROPE * Poland will lift the requirement to wear masks in confined spaces, except for health care facilities, and remove quarantine rules for travellers and roommates of infected people.

* French Conservative presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse said she had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to campaign remotely. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Singapore will lift quarantine requirements for all vaccinated travellers from next month, joining a string of countries in Asia moving more firmly toward a "living with the virus" approach. * China's commerce ministry said supply chains in the country had been affected by recent COVID-19 outbreaks, adding that shortages of raw materials continued to hit trade firms.

* New daily COVID-19 cases in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai remained close to 1,000 on Thursday. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Tunisia greeted the first cruise ship since 2019 on Wednesday and expects 40 this year in a revival of tourism after the pandemic. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A booster dose of vaccine against COVID-19 continues to provide robust protection against hospitalisation for older people nearly four months after getting the third dose, new data from the UK's Health Security Agency showed. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The European Central Bank will tighten banks' access to its liquidity from July by phasing out exceptionally easy collateral rules introduced at the onset of the pandemic, the ECB said. * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a 52-1/2-year low last week, while unemployment rolls continued to shrink, pointing to rapidly diminishing labour market slack that will keep boosting wage inflation.

