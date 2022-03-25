Left Menu

Mexican Finance Minister says Ukraine crisis will impact value chains, inflation

Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said the crisis in Ukraine sparked by the Russian invasion will impact value chains and affect inflation.

"We are at the beginning of a new monetary cycle and the end of low interest rates. The tension in Europe will prolong the disruption of some global value chains and will have effects on prices," he said during a press conference on Thursday.

