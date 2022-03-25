Big win for Experion Technologies on being awarded the Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the software product engineering industry

TRIVANDRUM, India, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experion Technologies, is proud to be recognized as a global leader in delivering exceptional Customer Value in the Software Product Engineering Industry at Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. It recognizes and empowers companies that offer a product or solution with attributes that deliver the industry's best quality, reliability, and performance.

''With the philosophy of innovating and redefining, the company adds value to the customers' products by co-creating to continuously improve the product quality. The company leverages the xPlore framework to understand the problem statement and the value pivot in the statement,'' said Benoy C S, Vice President, ICT, Frost & Sullivan.

Experion stands out for its strong vision and capabilities to bring change in the adoption, acceleration, and implementation of digital technologies for transforming the engineering and enterprise landscape. Experion's advanced and reliable services in the digital product engineering domain offer global customers tailor-made intelligent digital, facilitating more significant business outcomes and outstanding customer experiences.

Binu Jacob, MD & CEO at Experion Technologies on receiving the eminent recognition said, ''Experion Technologies' has strengthened its position as a trustworthy partner to its customers with mature digital product engineering capabilities that help customers both in generating new revenues and improving operational efficiency and productivity.'' Experion Technologies' leadership believes in building deep business relationships with clients and creating revenue opportunities for clients by deploying modern monetization strategies such as self-service, micro personalization, as well as revenue-generating models that are subscription or on-demand based. Frost & Sullivan highlighted that Experion domain focus and technology adoption reflect its growth.

About Experion Experion Technologies is a global IT solutions company enabling enterprises with future-ready digital solutions, seamless customer experiences, and positive business outcomes by harnessing its unmatched expertise in product engineering. A digital transformation partner to 350+ global customers across 35 countries, Experion offers its expertise across industry domains. As a passion-driven company, Experion is focused to create meaningful value, innovation, and shared success for its customers, partners, and society. To know more, please visit https://www.experionglobal.com/ About Frost & Sullivan For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. To know more, please visit: https://www.frost.com/ Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, hence subjected to risks or uncertainties. We undertake no obligation to keep the statements updated for future events.

For more information, contact: sneha.chavara@experionglobal.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773406/Experion_Technologies_F_S.jpg PWR PWR