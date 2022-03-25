Left Menu

Mindtree opens first development centre in Kolkata, recruits 1,000 professionals

The company has more than 31,900 professionals across 24 countries.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 10:01 IST
Mindtree opens first development centre in Kolkata, recruits 1,000 professionals
Mindtree logo Image Credit: ANI
Larsen & Toubro group's IT company, Mindtree announced the opening of its first development center in Kolkata engaging 1,000 professionals.

There is renewed thrust from IT companies opening their base in the city or expanding existing facilities, Infosys has commenced construction of their facility in the city, an state government official said.

The 56,000 square feet Mindtree facility located in the city's IT hub--Sector V of Bidhannagar, is compliant with LEED standards of environmentally sustainable operations, and has been designed as an agile workplace to enable greater collaboration, innovation and creativity, the company said on Thursday. The company has more than 31,900 professionals across 24 countries.

The company will provide digital solutions, consulting, cloud, core modernization, product engineering, business intelligence, data analytics, CRM platform, and cybersecurity services to some of the world's largest retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, banking, financial services, insurance, travel, transportation, and hospitality companies in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, officials said.

''The center is the result of our continued investments in cutting-edge talent and infrastructure to meet the robust global demand for our services. Our focus is on leveraging our domain and technology leadership, global client footprint, progressive people practices, and close collaboration with academia to create future-ready talent and fast-paced careers in the city. Kolkata will play an important role in turning that into an even stronger competitive advantage for us. We look forward to growing our infrastructure and operations in the city,'' Mindtree CEO and managing director Debashis Chatterjee said.

