Equity indices open in red, Sensex plunges by 160 points

Equity indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex plunging by 160.10 points and Nifty down by 36.70 points.

Updated: 25-03-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 10:02 IST
Representative Image.
Equity indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex plunging by 160.10 points and Nifty down by 36.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 160.10 points or 0.28 per cent at 57435.58 at 9.41 am.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17186.10 at 9.41 am, down by 36.70 points or 0.21 per cent. (ANI)

