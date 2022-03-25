Left Menu

Two children killed in road accident in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 10:47 IST
Two children killed in road accident in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two children were killed and their parents injured when a speeding vehicle hit their auto-rickshaw in suburban Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening at Borivali (East) when one Pravendra Kumar Gupta (35) was driving his auto-rickshaw in which his wife and two children were travelling, an official said.

As the auto-rickshaw was approaching a flyover, a speeding heavy vehicle crashed into the three-wheeler, killing Gupta's son and daughter, he said.

The couple was injured in the accident, the official said.

The heavy vehicle's driver has been arrested, he said, adding an FIR has been registered at the Dahisar police station in connection with the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022