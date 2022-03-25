Zinc futures up on spot demand

Zinc prices on Friday rose by Rs 2.75 to Rs 336.60 per kilogram in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 2.75 or 0.82 per cent to Rs 336.60 per kg with a business turnover of 1,038 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

