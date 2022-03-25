Sensex falls 280 points; Titan, Maruti, ITC slump

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex witnessed volatile trading on Friday amid mixed cues from the global markets. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 274.16 points or 0.48 per cent down at 57,321.52 points at 12.56 pm, against its previous day's close at 57,595.68 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 57,801.72 points and surged to a high of 57,845.37 points in the morning trade. However, the index turned into negative within a few minutes of trade. It slipped to a low of 57,249.97 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 79.95 points or 0.46 per cent down at 17,142.80 points against its previous day's close at 17,222.75 points.

There was selling pressure in auto and IT stocks. Titan slumped 3.36 per cent to Rs 2530.70. Maruti Suzuki fell 1.92 per cent to Rs 7409.25. Tech Mahindra slipped 1.65 per cent to Rs 1542.95.

Nestle India, ITC, Wipro, L&T, Power Grid Corporation and Infosys were among the major Sensex losers. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 0.74 per cent higher at Rs 2596.95. Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, State Bank of India and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were also trading the positive. (ANI)

