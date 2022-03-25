Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey
Delhis Gross State Domestic Product GSDP records a growth of 17.65 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 from the previous year as it stands at Rs 9,23,967 crore, the report added.Delhi recorded a revenue surplus of Rs 1,450 crore in 2021-22.
- Country:
- India
Delhi ranked third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim and Goa, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22.
According to the survey, Delhi's per capita income grew 16.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,01,982 in fiscal 2021-22. The Economic Survey report for the financial year 2021-22 was presented in the Assembly on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
The per capita income of Delhi was three times higher than the national average in 2021-22, it said. ''Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) records a growth of 17.65 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 from the previous year as it stands at Rs 9,23,967 crore,'' the report added.
Delhi recorded a revenue surplus of Rs 1,450 crore in 2021-22.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assembly
- Delhi
- Manish Sisodia
- Economic Survey of Delhi
- Sikkim
ALSO READ
Assembly polls: Counting of votes underway in Manipur
Assembly polls: Counting begins amid tight security arrangements in UP
Counting begins for Punjab Assembly polls
Assembly polls: Counting of votes underway in Manipur
N Biren Singh offers prayers at Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal, on verdict day for Assembly elections