Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product GSDP records a growth of 17.65 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 from the previous year as it stands at Rs 9,23,967 crore, the report added.Delhi recorded a revenue surplus of Rs 1,450 crore in 2021-22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:20 IST
Delhi ranked third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim and Goa, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22.

According to the survey, Delhi's per capita income grew 16.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,01,982 in fiscal 2021-22. The Economic Survey report for the financial year 2021-22 was presented in the Assembly on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The per capita income of Delhi was three times higher than the national average in 2021-22, it said. ''Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) records a growth of 17.65 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 from the previous year as it stands at Rs 9,23,967 crore,'' the report added.

Delhi recorded a revenue surplus of Rs 1,450 crore in 2021-22.

