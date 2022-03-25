Glance acquires gaming company Gambit

Left Menu

Co-founded in 2015 by Yashashvi Takallapalli, Gaurav Konar, Ranaveer Sankieneni and Deepak Venkatramani, Gambit owns and operates Nostragamus Nostra Pro gaming platform with fantasy sports, poker, rummy, quiz and hyper-casual games.The platform claims to have close to 10 million registered users.

Internet company Glance InMobi has acquired Indian gaming company Gambit Sports for an undisclosed amount as part of its plan to build the biggest platform for NFT-based live gaming experiences across markets.

Glance Games, a lock screen gaming platform of Glance, claims to have over 45 million monthly active users across Asia, with close to 70 per cent of them being in the age group of 18 to 34.

''Giving users live, connected, interactive gaming experiences on the lock screen is key to Glance's vision of building the world's largest live internet platform. We also aim to launch creator-led NFTs for live gaming, which will generate unique 'play-to-earn' and 'play-to-own' possibilities for the entire gaming ecosystem,'' InMobi Group co-founder and Glance President and COO Piyush Shah said in a statement.

Co-founded in 2015 by Yashashvi Takallapalli, Gaurav Konar, Ranaveer Sankieneni and Deepak Venkatramani, Gambit owns and operates Nostragamus (Nostra Pro) gaming platform with fantasy sports, poker, rummy, quiz and hyper-casual games.

The platform claims to have close to 10 million registered users. ''With Glance and Gambit's combined strengths and our belief that there is a game for every person, we envision doubling the number of monthly active gamers on Glance Games in the next year,'' Gambit co-founder and CEO Yashashvi Takallapalli said. In February 2022, Glance had signed an agreement to raise USD 200 million funding from Jio Platforms to accelerate its global expansion. The company also entered into a business partnership with Jio, through which Glance's lock screen platform will be integrated into JioPhone Next smartphones.

