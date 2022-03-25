Left Menu

Lexus launches buyback programme with ES300h premium sedan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:38 IST
Lexus launches buyback programme with ES300h premium sedan
Lexus Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Toyota's luxury car arm Lexus on Friday said it has launched a buyback programme in India, starting with the ES300h premium sedan, to mark the company's five years in the country.

The automaker has also initiated a loyalty programme for its customers under the 'Lexus Life' umbrella.

The buyback programme for ES 300h promises among the highest buyback price in the luxury car market with up to 60 per cent residual value, Lexus said in a statement.

Under the programme, Lexus will offer guests the industry's best low-cost finance options and residual value for its cars, it added. The loyalty programme will benefit existing buyers for their next Lexus purchase, with a host of offers and packages, including service, extended warranty, merchandise and accessories.

''Celebrating five years of Lexus in India with the introduction of the Buyback Promise scheme for the Lexus ES300h as well as the Lexus Loyalty scheme, we would like to strengthen our guest's faith in Lexus, at the same time show our confidence in the Lexus cars and our strong commitment to the Indian market,'' its India President Naveen Soni noted.

In this new era, consumers are more mindful about their purchases and the company is crafting the best for them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022