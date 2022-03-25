Russia's National Settlement Depository says Clearstream is blocking its account -Ifx

Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD) on Friday said Clearstream, one of the world's biggest settlement systems, had informed it that it was blocking its account and waiting for a decision from regulatory authorities in Luxembourg, Interfax reported.

Clearstream and Euroclear are no longer accepting Russian assets, effectively shutting off an exit route for overseas investors.

