Russia's National Settlement Depository says Clearstream is blocking its account -Ifx
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 25-03-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 14:14 IST
Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD) on Friday said Clearstream, one of the world's biggest settlement systems, had informed it that it was blocking its account and waiting for a decision from regulatory authorities in Luxembourg, Interfax reported.
Clearstream and Euroclear are no longer accepting Russian assets, effectively shutting off an exit route for overseas investors.
