SJS Enterprises Takes Part In ACMA EV Expo Summit And Exhibition

The EV Auto Conclave 2022 was a great opportunity to showcase our basket of offerings with exclusive new products like IME and illuminated logos to the EV OEMs. About SJS Enterprises SJS is one of the leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, which has one of the widest range of products with a presence across traditional and premium products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:00 IST
The Conclave on the topic 'Transforming Mobility' was held on the 23rd and 24th of March SJS Enterprises participated and exhibited their new decorative aesthetic products NEW DELHI, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SJS Enterprises, a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, took part in the ACMA EV Auto Conclave 2022 that took place on 23rd and 24th March at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Company put up a stall and showcased all of its products, including new products like IME (In-Mold Electronics) and illuminated logos, for two days. It allowed the audience and customers to hear from the professionals and also to get their queries answered in some lively interactive sessions.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) organized the Summit and an Exhibition on the topic 'Transforming Mobility' (India the global manufacturing hub for EV & EV components) which was held on Wednesday and Thursday, 23rd and 24th March. The Conclave witnessed 50+ Exhibitors putting up stalls for their products. It provided an opportunity for customers and audiences to hear from the professionals, thereby bridging the gap between learning and practical experience.

Speaking on the Conclave, Mr. Sanjay Thapar, CEO & Executive Director, SJS Enterprises, said, ''We differentiate ourselves based on the wide range of our product portfolio, quality of product offerings, product design and development capabilities. The EV Auto Conclave 2022 was a great opportunity to showcase our basket of offerings with exclusive new products like IME and illuminated logos to the EV OEMs.'' About SJS Enterprises SJS is one of the leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, which has one of the widest range of products with a presence across traditional and premium products. The Company deals in 11 product categories like decals, logos, aluminium badges, 2D & 3D dials, chrome plated parts, overlays, 3D Luxe logos and domes, In-moulding Labeling, optical plastics and lens mask assembly. These products primarily serve two-wheelers (2W), passenger vehicles (PV) and large consumer durables (CD) industries along with commercial vehicles (CV) and medical devices, farm equipments and sanitary ware segments. SJS has a strong manufacturing footprint with 2 facilities in Bangalore and Pune, and global distribution capabilities exporting to 20+ countries. PWR PWR

