Left Menu

China to finish preparation for establishing financial stability guarantee fund by Sept

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:09 IST
China to finish preparation for establishing financial stability guarantee fund by Sept
Li Keqiang Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

China will complete its preparation for establishing a financial stability guarantee fund by the end of September with the central bank leading the work, a document published by State Council showed on Friday. Government departments including the National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission will also be involved in preparing to set up the fund, it said.

Premier Li Keqiang said in this year's work report this month that China would set up the fund to safeguard against systemic risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022