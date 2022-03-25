China to finish preparation for establishing financial stability guarantee fund by Sept

China will complete its preparation for establishing a financial stability guarantee fund by the end of September with the central bank leading the work, a document published by State Council showed on Friday. Government departments including the National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission will also be involved in preparing to set up the fund, it said.

Premier Li Keqiang said in this year's work report this month that China would set up the fund to safeguard against systemic risks.

