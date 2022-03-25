Left Menu

China to maintain yuan flexibility, prevent risks from external shocks

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:01 IST
China to maintain yuan flexibility, prevent risks from external shocks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday it will continue to maintain the flexibility of the yuan exchange rate, and actively prevent and defuse risks from external shocks. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) also said that it will keep cross-border investment appropriate and orderly, and will strengthen macro-prudential management of capital flows.

The regulator said it expects reasonable surplus in the current account in 2022, according to a statement on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022