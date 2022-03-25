Left Menu

Centre releases Rs 96,576 crore to states as GST compensation

The Union Finance Ministry has released Rs 96,576 crore to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far this year to meet the revenue shortfall on account of the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:06 IST
Centre releases Rs 96,576 crore to states as GST compensation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Finance Ministry has released Rs 96,576 crore to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far this year to meet the revenue shortfall on account of the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The states and UTs have also been provided an additional Rs 1.59 lakh crore as a back-to-back loan, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Rajya Sabha recently.

According to the minister, Rs 53,661 crore is yet to be released to the states as GST compensation for the current financial year. As part of the implementation of the new tax regime, the centre has agreed to compensate the states and Union Territories (UT) with Legislative Assembly for any loss in revenue.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime was implemented on 1 July 2017. The centre has agreed to compensate the revenue shortfall for the first five years of the implementation. On consistent demands from the states, the Government of India has agreed to extend the GST compensation cess till March 2026. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022