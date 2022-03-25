Left Menu

SIDBI acquires 7.84 pc stake in public digital infrastructure platform ONDC for Rs 10 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:20 IST
SIDBI acquires 7.84 pc stake in public digital infrastructure platform ONDC for Rs 10 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Friday said it has acquired 7.84 per cent stake in open public digital infrastructure platform, ONDC, for Rs 10 crore.

''SIDBI, the apex Financial Institution for financing and development of MSMEs in the country, has acquired 7.84 per cent stake in the open public digital infrastructure framework entity named Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) through an investment of Rs 10 crore,'' it said in a release.

Hoping that its investment in ONDC will help develop digital infrastructure to democratize digital commerce in the country, S Ramann, CMD, SIDBI said the infrastructure created would serve as a public good by augmenting market access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

It will help particularly the micro-enterprises and retailers by lowering cost and effort for them to onboard the e-commerce marketplaces, Rao said.

''SIDBI, along with its network of institutions, shall actively engage with ONDC to make this ambitious national project a success,'' he said.

ONDC was formed in December 2021, with an objective to create a first-of-its-kind open public digital infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem for both goods and services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022