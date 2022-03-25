Maha: MLA says his car transferred in minister's name, seeks action
Bhusawal BJP MLA Sanjay Sawkare on Friday told the Maharashtra Assembly that his vehicle was transferred in the name of state Transport Minister Anil Parab without his knowledge and asked the latter to take action.
Sawkare said his car was a Toyota Innova and sought that it be returned to him.
Replying on the issue, Parab said, ''It is a very serious matter. I have given instructions to take strict action and transfer the documents in his (Sawkare's) name. It will be done soon.'' As per media reports, the incident took place in January this year.
