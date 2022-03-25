Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship has signed a pact with the Ministry of Rural Development to promote entrepreneurship amongst the rural youth, an official statement said on Friday. Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) comes under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The skill development ministry said that IIE-Guwahati will act as a National Resource Organisation for the Startup Village Entrepreneurship Programme and will provide support to the State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, the SVEP being implemented by the IIE is a great way to empower the rural Indian youth with the relevant skill sets and promote entrepreneurship at local level. *** *Drone delivery firm Skye Air exhibits indigenously made drones at Expo 2020 Mumbai: Drone delivery startup Skye Air has put up indigenously made drones for display at the Expo 2020, which is being held in Dubai, from March 24-31, a release said on Friday. The startup said it will be showcasing its flagship 'Skye Ship One,' which has a loading capacity of 25 kg and a speed of 35 km/hour. It comes with a range of 20 km (aerial) on single charge.

''It's a proud moment that we are here in the UAE at the India Pavilion, showcasing a technology developed by Indian engineers to and for the world. The vision of Skye Air is to enable faster, efficient and cost-effective logistics for our clients across the world," said Ankit Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Skye Air. ''As we are enabling over 40 per cent reduction in logistics cost in India for healthcare industry, we are confident on extending the similar cost-effectiveness with this new technology globally," Kumar noted.

