DHL Express Enters the Second Consecutive Year of Association with Mumbai Indians

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • The partnership sees DHL continuing to be the Principal Sponsor and Official Logistics Partner for the Mumbai Indians DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, extends its partnership with Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions. This marks the second consecutive year of its association as Mumbai Indians’ Principal Sponsor and Official Logistics Partner.

After a fruitful partnership in 2021, this season, DHL aims to amplify the association further via a 360-degree marketing approach. This will include branding on over 50 DHL vans, outdoor ads & radio spots, and interactive content via digital and social media etc. On the back of this partnership, DHL Express will engage with both the viewers of IPL and its customers.

Commenting on this association, R.S Subramanian, Senior VP and MD, DHL Express India, said, “Cricket brings India together – the excitement grows manifold when it comes to T20. Mumbai Indians is a stellar team renowned for its Passion, Teamwork and Commitment to excel, each of which resonates deeply with us at DHL Express. Following the success of last year’s alliance, it gives us immense pleasure to continue this fruitful association with this five times IPL champions.'' Sandeep Juneja, VP - Sales and marketing, DHL Express India added, “We are excited about our association with Mumbai Indians, a team that is synonymous with excellence and a winning mindset. We at DHL, are laser focused on delivering excellence and working as team behind the team, making our customers win in their businesses. We are looking forward to amplify our MI partnership through a carefully curated and immersive 360 degree campaign, delighting the cricket fans, this season.” For DHL Express, the partnership with Mumbai Indians demonstrates its support for sports given the shared spirit of speed, passion, teamwork, and a can-do attitude. It is also a strong supporter of some of the world’s biggest sports events such as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, ESL One, MotoGP and Formula 1. DHL Express also sponsors first-class clubs such as Bayern Munich, Leicester City, Manchester United and Urawa Reds.

DHL – The logistics company for the world DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air, and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

On the Internet: dpdhl.com/press Follow us at: twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL To View the Image Click on the Link Below: This marks the second consecutive year of DHL Express' association as Mumbai Indians' Principal Sponsor and Official Logistics Partner

