Two more toy train joyrides in Darjeeling during summers

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) will run two new summer special joyride train services for tourists.

The joyride train services will be run between Darjeeling and Ghum stations from April 1 to June 30 for 91 trips, according to a statement issued by the Northeast Frontier Railway here.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has also decided to run another one-way special train from Agartala to Jammu Tawi to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The Darjeeling-Ghum-Darjeeling new summer special joyride train will depart from Darjeeling at 11.35 am and reach Ghum at 12.15 pm. It will return to Darjeeling at 1.15 pm, the statement said.

Another train will depart from Darjeeling at 1.45 pm to reach Ghum at 2.25 pm and will return to Darjeeling at 3.30 pm.

These trains will have four first-class chair car coaches each.

The passenger flow increases during summer as the toy train, a UNESCO World Heritage, is a major attraction for tourists visiting the Himalayan town in West Bengal.

The Agartala-Jammu Tawi one-way special train will leave Agartala on March 29 at 7 pm and will reach Jammu Tawi at 10 am on April 1.

