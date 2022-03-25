Left Menu

Lebanon banks to sell dollars at approved rate starting March 28 - central bank

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Lebanese banks will be allowed to sell the local currency for U.S. dollars and vice-versa starting March 28, on the basis of the approved rate known as "Sayrafa", the central bank said on Friday.

There will be no limitation on the volume of currency exchanged at the banks, it added in a statement.

Fuel imports will be based on an exchange rate of 22,200 Lebanese pounds per dollar, until March 29, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

