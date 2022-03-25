Left Menu

Future Enterprises shares decline nearly 5 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:15 IST
Future Enterprises shares decline nearly 5 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Future Enterprises Ltd on Friday declined nearly 5 per cent after the company said it has defaulted on payment of Rs 93.99 crore to Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank under the one-time restructuring plan.

The stock tanked 4.98 per cent to settle at Rs 6.68 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 6.97 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 6.54.

On the NSE, it dropped 4.25 per cent to settle at Rs 6.75.

The due date for payment of the amount was March 23, 2022, a regulatory filing by Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) said on Thursday.

''The company was not able to discharge the aforesaid obligations to respective Banks/Lenders, on due date,'' it said.

However, FEL said it has a review period of 30 days from the above due date in terms of the RBI circular dated August 6, 2020, and further in terms of provision of the above Agreement to make the payment of above amount.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022