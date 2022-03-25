Left Menu

U.S. FAA chief confident of finding 'root cause' of China 737-800 crash

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:23 IST
The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday he is confident the "root cause" will be determined regarding the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800.

FAA Adminstrator Steve Dickson told CNBC that the investigation "requires us to not engage in speculation" in the cause. Dickson added that the 737 NG fleet, which includes the 800, "is one of the safest aircraft ever produced in commercial operation."

Human remains and personal belongings of the 132 people on board have been found but no survivors.

