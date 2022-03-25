Hindware Revamps Brand Identity, Changes Logo Design and Ropes in Tamanna Bhatia as Brand Endorser

Hindware Italian Collection Launches ‘Hues’ Coloured Faucets with Tamanna Bhatia as Brand Endorser New Delhi, Delhi, India– Business Wire India Hindware, a leader in complete bathroom solutions today announced a new brand identity to reinforce its connect with customers and supplement its position in the sanitaryware industry. As part of the exercise, the company introduced a revamped logo, launched a new range of colored faucets, ‘Hues’ and roped in leading female actor, Tamanna Bhatia as the Brand Endorser to build a stronger connect with consumers in southern markets and across India.

Hindware has been at the forefront of industry-first designs and innovations for decades, as the company grows to new heights it aims to build a deeper connect with audience for a new tomorrow. At an event, Hindware unveiled its new brand logo in Black & White color echoing supremacy and suavity. Additionally, the company revealed the new logo for Hindware Italian Collection, in White, Gold and Black color, representing luxury, triumph and success, while ‘Italian’ written in artistic calligraphy font to signify elegance. The essence of the new logo for Hindware Italian Collection further relates with confidence, boldness and power, and hints of the legacy brand logo – Hindware, can be observed denoting a balanced premium tone with a promise of quality and performance. This approach helps Italian Collection to establish credentials and enter the consideration set of the consumer who are seeking products that’s stylish, contemporary, innovative, and importantly dependable. With the overall rebranding exercise, the company intends to position Hindware Italian Collection as a premium brand with strong legacy and trust of its proverbial brand, Hindware.

Along with the new premium brand logo, Hindware Italian Collection have attached yet another feather to their caps by announcing the product launch of “Hues by Hindware Italian Collection”. ‘Hues’ by Hindware Italian Collection pursues to connect with audiences seeking to design bathrooms with color and pristine finish in metro and mini-metro cities. The new bathroom range entails a complete portfolio of faucets called Edge, Element and Avior available in stunning colors - Gold, Rose-Gold and Chrome Black. The product range has a sharp and edgy design to match basins and water closets of every bath space. Each color palette connoting beauty, and elegance in the most impactful way, capable of instantly elevating the look of any bath space. Exclusively, the collection is designed to be aesthetically appealing and built with the most durable finish available today.

Leading female actor, Tamanna Bhatia has also been signed in as the brand endorser for the launch of ‘Hues’ faucets by Hindware Italian Collection. As part of the association Tamanna will be supporting Hindware’s brand value and further strengthening its position in the premium offerings by Hindware Italian Collection.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Brilloca, said, “Our marketing strategies are at the core of evolving industry dynamics and therefore, keeping in mind the market sentiments and audience appeal, we have taken a conscious call to introduce a new identity for Hindware and Hindware Italian Collection. With this, we reflect modern outlook and our rich legacy; the goal of this rebranding is to enhance the connect with customers in the present times. Aligned to the new brand identity, we are pleased to launch a vibrant and stylish range of luxurious facets, ‘Hues’ by Hindware Italian Collection. The colored faucets have a stunning, long-lasting finish that will light up your bathroom and give it an aesthetic look.” He further added “We are excited to have Tamanna Bhatia as our brand endorser, she personifies the elegance and style proposition of our products. Alongside her, we are certain to strengthen the brand’s connection with consumers especially in southern India.” Commenting on the association, Tamanna Bhatia said, “I am extremely happy to be associated with India's leading bathware solutions brand, Hindware. I am someone who is obsessed with beautiful bathroom settings. That's why I resonate with the company's vision. Much to my taste, their collection is inspired by confidence and rich designs. 'Hues' by Hindware Italian Collection looks tremendously exquisite, and the colour tones will definitely add a touch of luxury to bathroom settings. I truly relate to the brand and look forward to a long fulfilling association ahead.'' Link to the video message from Tamanna Bhatia On the announcement Charu Malhotra Bhatia, Vice-President, Marketing, Brilloca Limited said, “We are happy to have actor Tamanna Bhatia on board as our brand endorser; I am certain the association will help us enhance our consumer connect in the southern markets. Hindware has always celebrated and championed the amalgamation of thoughtful features and beautiful designs and Tamanna accurately brings alive the extravagance of the brand with her attitude of ‘nothing but the best’. We welcome her to the Hindware family.” About Brilloca Brilloca, makers of the iconic brand ‘Hindware’, is a leading Building Products company in the country. Brilloca has a versatile range of best-in-class bathware products that caters to a wide cross-section of the customers with a strong portfolio of leading innovative brands across the value chain such as Queo - the luxury brand, Alchymi - the super-premium brand, Hindware Italian Collection and Hindware - the premium brands. Brilloca also houses ‘TRUFLO by Hindware’, plastic pipes and fittings business that comprises PVC, CPVC, UPVC and SWR pipes catering to the building segment. The company is present in the premium and super-premium tiles business with brand ‘Neom- Neo modern Tiles by Hindware’. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Tamanna Bhatia As New Brand Endorser PWR PWR

