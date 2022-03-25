Left Menu

Virgin Atlantic to start second daily flight on Delhi-London route

Virgin Atlantic also said its flight from Mumbai will now have an afternoon departure.The airline is also offering a flexible booking policy, allowing customers to amend their flights with no change fee until December 31, 2023.Together with Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic will offer seamless connections between Delhi and the USA via Heathrow, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:30 IST
Virgin Atlantic to start second daily flight on Delhi-London route
  • Country:
  • India

British carrier Virgin Atlantic on Friday said it will operate a second daily service between Delhi and London starting from June 1.

The flight will be operated from Heathrow airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

The airline has also announced some changes in the departure timings of its Mumbai flight, effective March 27.

Coupled with its service from Mumbai, Virgin Atlantic will offer three daily flights from India, it said in a statement.

The announcement comes ahead of the resumption of regular international flights to and from India from March 27.

Scheduled commercial international flight services were suspended in the last week of March 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Atlantic said that from June onwards, it will offer morning as well as night departure Delhi-to-London flights.

The new second flight will be operated with a 258-seater Boeing 787-900 aircraft. ''... with a double daily Delhi service, alongside our daily Mumbai service, this will be our largest ever flying programme to India, which is our third largest market globally,'' Alex McEwan, Country Manager for South Asia at Virgin Atlantic, said. Virgin Atlantic also said its flight from Mumbai will now have an afternoon departure.

The airline is also offering a flexible booking policy, allowing customers to amend their flights with no change fee until December 31, 2023.

Together with Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic will offer seamless connections between Delhi and the USA via Heathrow, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022