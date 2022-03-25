Left Menu

New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA) hosted a homecoming dinner party for Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

A diplomatic soiree was hosted by Palka & Dr Gaurav Grover at their award-winning Japanese restaurant Guppy, with the creme de la creme in attendance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:31 IST
New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA) hosted a homecoming dinner party for Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
NDSWA hosted a homecoming dinner party for Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/PNN): A diplomatic soiree was hosted by Palka & Dr Gaurav Grover at their award-winning Japanese restaurant Guppy, with the creme de la creme in attendance. The evening was to Celebrate and Welcome Miss Universe 2021 - Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. An exclusive sit down diplomatic dinner was hosted with Ambassadors from various countries to India, the representative of the Miss Universe organization from the USA and the team of the Miss India organization.

Harnaaz was given a grand welcome with Dhols being played on her arrival and Saxophone being played for her red carpet entry and live singing. A special cake was cut celebrating the occasion with everyone being present to celebrate her win. Dr Gaurav Grover said, "it's such a privilege to host the homecoming and celebrate with her the historic win, as, after 21 years, India won the crown." Harnaaz Sandhu said, "Getting such a welcome is an absolute honour for me. Chak de phatte India, chak de phatte"

Seen at the event were Esther Swan, Natasha Grover, Dr Vijay Jolly, fashion designer Rina Dhaka, H.E. Fleming Raul Duarte, Ambassador of Paraguay, H.E. Claudio Ansorena, Ambassador of Costa Rica, H.E. Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile, V.C. Burman, Chairman Dabur group and Counsel for Nicaragua, among others. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022