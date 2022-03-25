Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2022, marks completion of Budget exercise

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Finance Bill, 2022, marking the completion of the budgetary exercise for the financial year 2022-23. Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Finance Bill 2022 for consideration and passage.

Replying to a debate on the Bill, the Finance Minister said the government has not put any extra burden on the common people in the 2022-23 Union Budget. "We as a government strongly believe in lowering taxes, bringing the burden on common man lower, and we are continuously and successfully doing it," the Finance Minister said.

Sitharaman criticised the Congress party over tax issues, saying during the Congress Party rule in 1070, the highest tax rate was increased to 93.5 per cent. "Tax is a matter in which the Congress party never thought of reducing the common man's burden, whereas we are consistently working to make sure that the people are not burdened and we give them maximum benefits through various ways," the Finance Minister said. (ANI)

