Putin says West trying to cancel Russian culture including Tchaikovsky
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:59 IST
President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the West was trying to cancel Russian culture, including the works of great composers such as Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitry Shostakovich, and Sergei Rachmaninov.
