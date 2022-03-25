Samatrix.io announced new courses in Blockchain and Web 3.0

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/PR Newswire): Samatrix.io has launched project-based learning programs in Blockchain and Web 3.0. The technologies are going to propel the digital economy. Even though cryptocurrency Bitcoin is the most widely known use case of Blockchain, it can provide solutions across sectors and businesses, especially in securing and decentralizing and automating contracts. In the next 4-5 years, Blockchain and web 3.0 will be the centerpiece of the global economy. The company has been working on several projects and products in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Along with AI-based products and projects, the company started its education wing in 2019. As part of its initiatives in the education field, the company works with leading universities and educational institutions to design the curriculum, set up the labs, learn various tools and methodologies, and help students solve real-life problems using AI algorithms. The company also offers a training course in Artificial Intelligence.

Samatrix.io has tied up with leading universities in Northern and Western India. Thousands of engineering, business management, and computer application students have enrolled in the job-oriented courses offered by Samatrix.io in association with the partner universities. According to the CEO and founder of the company, Vishal Jain, said, "The emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, and Quantum Computing have been instrumental in laying the foundation of our future. Our demography and students should have hands-on expertise in the technologies to be ready for future challenges. The mission of Samatrix.io is to develop the application and platform that can help solve the problems in the fields of infrastructure, energy, and climate change. The company also focuses on developing the qualified and expert workforce that can contribute to the nation-building."

This year, the company has started innovative courses in Blockchain technologies. In this course, the students will get an opportunity to learn the technologies under the supervision of industry experts who have substantial experience in the field. The project-based learning will help the student develop the required skills by solving real-life problems under the guidance of industry experts. The students will get an opportunity to qualify for a wide range of Samatrix curriculum integrated certifications. Samatrix Consulting Private Limited is a leading technology consulting firm that helps clients implement solutions and solve problems using emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity, and Blockchain. The company is led by alumni of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad.

