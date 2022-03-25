Dr Chandan Agarwal Appointed as Trade Commissioner of Cuba for Uttar Pradesh during Cuba- India Conference March 18, 2022 at Hotel Novatel, Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/ATK): Dr Chandan Agarwal, the Chairperson of GD Goenka Public School, Kanpur was appointed as Trade Commissioner of Cuba for Uttar Pradesh by the Latin American Caribbean Federation of India in India Cuba Conference during the Cuba Business Summit at Hotel Novotel, Hyderabad on March 18, 2022. Dr Chandan Agarwal is a business management alumnus of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai and a PhD from the International University of America, London. He is the Chairperson of GD Goenka School, Kanpur & Bareilly, GD Goenka School in Unnao & Montessori School in Kanpur. A true visionary, he gave a new meaning to school education by introducing holistic education and experiential learning, a completely new perspective back in 2013, when he founded the school at Kanpur.

Due to his innovative acumen, he has been appointed as the Advisor, Higher Education to Governor of Bihar and Advisor to Bihar Cricket Association, affiliated to BCCI. Being an educationist, he regularly undertakes projects to spread awareness on various important social issues. His philanthropic endeavours aim to uplift the underprivileged segment of the society. The Latin American Caribbean Federation of India (LACFI) organized the India Cuba Trade Conference which was attended by the Business community in South India. The President of Indian Economic Trade Organization, Dr Asif Iqbal welcomed the Ambassador of Cuba in India HE Alejandro Simancas Marin and pledged the commitment of support between the two nations for a robust partnership. The Ambassador is accompanied by Abel Despaigne, the Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Cuba.

"As the trade commissioner of Latin American Cuba Desk, my goal is to build bilateral relations, reach new heights between India and Cuba and our forthcoming Indian delegation in May 2022 will see tremendous interest from the Indian side," said Chandan Agarwal who is looking to connect the companies for business in Cuba. The Indian delegation will explore opportunities in areas of Pharma, Vaccines, farming, poultry industry, meat processing and agricultural collaborations and they will also identify other opportunities for building up a robust infrastructure needs of the country in the field of setting up educational institutions. Ambassador of Cuba said "Indo Cuban trade relations were essential and it was gratifying to see the development of trade relations between India and Cuba". During his speech, Ambassador Alejandro Simancas recalled historic moments that laid the foundations of friendship, dialogue and cooperation, which currently exist between Cuba and India, and stressed the opportunity for the Indian trade community to maintain this legacy and continue strengthening ties between the two nations. The Cuban diplomat valued India's defence of its sovereignty and national independence, as well as its struggle for unity and consensus, concepts with which we fully identify.

The Ambassador expressed great interest in supporting the trade relations between the two countries and invited the trade community to explore all the available choices for investors. He inaugurated the office in Hyderabad for Cuba Trade Commission and welcomed Dr Murthy Devarabhotla and Dr Chandan Agarwal who accepted the letter of appointment for Latin American Caribbean Federation of India. PHARMEXIL hosted a dinner and invited 20 pharma companies to interact with the Ambassador to further the trade in this sector. Those present at the conference were Ambassador of Cuba in India - H.E. Alejandro Simancas Marin; Dr Asif Iqbal- President, Indian Economic Trade Organization; Dr GD Singh - Founder & President, Unified Brainz Group; Antonio Carricarte- President, Chamber of Commerce, Cuba; Jayesh Ranjan - Principal Secretary, GOT; Dasari Balaiah - IRS Head of Branch Secretariat, Hyderabad Ministry of External Affairs; Abel Aballe Despaigne - Deputy Chief of Mission, Cuba; Uday Bhaskar- Director-General, Pharmexil ; Syed Ahmed - CEO, Tech Invention Life Care Limited; Murthy Devarabhotla - Trade Commissioner, Cuba Latin American Caribbean Federation of India and Mohit Srivastava - Director, International Relations.

