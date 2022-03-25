Left Menu

SpiceJet, Boeing, institute forge ties for eco-friendly aviation fuel

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:36 IST
SpiceJet, Boeing and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) on Friday announced that they are working together to explore opportunities for the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the Indian aviation industry.

The coordination is part of their commitment to help reduce carbon emissions to achieve environmental goals, a press release from the three firms said.

They would work to leverage SAF supply from CSIR-IIP and its production partners and licencees to help SpiceJet decarbonise its fleet.

SAF can reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 65 per cent over the life-cycle of fuel with the potential to reach 100 per cent in the future. It is recognised as offering the most immediate and greatest potential to decarbonise aviation over the next 20 to 30 years, the release said.

In 2021, Boeing committed to deliver its commercial airplanes capable and certified to fly on 100 per cent SAF by 2030. This announcement builds on Boeing’s long-term industry leadership and investment to develop SAF around the world buy partnering with airlines, fuel companies, governments and research institutions to expand SAF supply and reduce its cost, it further said.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said, “ This expanded work with Boeing with which we already share a strong partnership through the highly efficient 737 MAX, along with the Indian Institute of Petroleum, which is the frontrunner for developing SAF in India, is a step in the journey to ensure air travel is sustainable for future generations.” PTI GDK NVG NVG

